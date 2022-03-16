World Cup playoff: FIFA rejects Cape Coast Stadium

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to play Nigeria outside the country



Cape Coast Stadium has been rejected



Baba Yara Stadium under review



The world football governing body, FIFA, has rejected the Cape Coast Stadium as the venue for Ghana's World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria on March 25.



According to a tweet by the state broadcaster, GTV Sports+, Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi is under review to hot the game pending approval of FIFA’s inspection team and also the approval of Nigeria.



If it is also rejected, the Ghana vs. Nigeria game could be moved out of the country to a neutral ground.



“Cape Coast Stadium has been rejected by FIFA. Baba Yara Stadium is under review depending on the approval of the opponents as well. The Ghana vs Nigeria game could be moving out of Ghana. Interesting time ahead. #GTVSports #Qatar2022,” the tweet read.



The first leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Nigeria, was supposed to be played in Cape Coast Stadium.



However, the Ghana Football Association has proposed that the game be played at Baba Yara Stadium instead since Cape Coast has been rejected due to the damages of the infrastructure following Ghana’s independence celebrations.



