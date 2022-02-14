You are here: HomeSports2022 02 14Article 1468282

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

World Cup play-offs: I expect Black Stars to beat Nigeria - Alhaji Jawula

Former GJA President, Alhaji Lepowura Jawula has been speaking on the World Cup Play Offs on ”Saving our Passion” on GTV Sports+.

On the World Cup play offs with Nigeria in March, Alhaji Jawula said there is a good technical team and he expects a win for the Black Stars. Even though, he admitted that it is going to a tough one.

Alhaji Jawula added that for a better results, the invisible football administrators should clear their vision and allow their GFA to do their work.

“We have a good technical team and I expect good results. It is not going to be simple game and I think at this point the football administrators should allow the GFA do the work,” he posited.

