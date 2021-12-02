World Cup play-off: We are ready for any country - GFA declares

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Ghana Football Association(GFA) general secretary, Prosper Hasson Addo has said the Black Stars are prepared to meet any country in the FIFA World Cup play-off.



Prosper believes Ghana have the pedigree to compete with any county they will be paired with in the final round of the qualifies.



The play-off draw which was supposed to take place on December 18 has been postponed to January. CAF announced on Friday, November 27 that the FIFA ranking s will be used to seed the teams.



Therefore the five seed teams will be paired with the remaining five unseeded for the play-offs in March.



According to Prosper, Ghana is not afraid of any country.



“We cannot be afraid of any country in the play-offs, we are Ghana,” Addo added.



“We have qualified three times for the World Cup, won the Afcon four times, other countries must rather be afraid of us. We are all hoping to be part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



“The playoffs will be played in March 2022 and the likely countries Ghana could face might not be as strong as they are now."



He also entreated Ghanaians to have faith in the Black Stars.



“We should all have confidence in the team and surely Ghana will make it to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.”



Ghana qualified for the play-offs after beating South Africa in November to go top of Group G.