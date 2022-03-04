World Cup play-off: Nigeria unleash nine attackers on Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Nigeria name squad for Ghana clash



Ghana’s 2022 World Cup playoff opponents, Super Eagles of Nigeria have unleashed nine fearsome attackers to devour the Black Stars in their upcoming match scheduled for March 25 and 29.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria announced a 25-man squad to face the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March 4, 2022.



Interim head coach of Nigeria, Augustine Eguavoen who had earlier stated that he was having headaches with the strikers to name for the games ended up listing 9 attackers.



The 9 forwards named in the Nigerian squad include captain Ahmed Musa, FC Nantes winger Moses Simon, Villareal’s Samuel Chukueze and Sadiq Umar who was with the team at the AFCON 2021.



Napoli’s top striker Victor Osimhen has also been named in the squad after missing out on the AFCON due to a head fracture.





Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo who was on target for Al Hilal on Thursday night has also been invited for the match.



Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman who recently switched nationality to Nigeria has also been handed his debut call up.



Other English Premier League players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Emmanuel Dennis also make up the list of fearsome attackers who have been invited to obstruct the Black Stars chances of qualifying to the Mundial.