World Cup play-off: Nigeria receive injury boost as Ghana sweat on fitness of two players

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to play Nigeria on March 25



Otto Addo meets Mohammaed Salisu



Nigeria name squad for Ghana game



Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has his stars and the medical team of Watford to thank after experienced defender William Troost-Ekong recovered in time for Nigeria’s all-important games against the Black Stars of Ghana.



It had been feared the veteran centre back who starred at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations was going to miss the encounter after sustaining injury in training.



The injury ruled him out of their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, March 6, 2021 but he has been declared to travel to Nigeria for the doubleheader.



“Update: Injured and out of #GHANGA? Nah! William Troost Ekong will be available and up for selection,” tweeted media assistant of the Super Eagles Ayo Olu Ibidapo.



Whiles it is good news for Eguaoven, same cannot be said of Black Stars coach Otto Addo as uncertainty remains over the availability of some key players.



Reading defender Baba Abdul Rahman and Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana are major doubts for the two matches.



Baba Rahman has seen no action since February 7 with fears heightening that the left back could miss the games on March 25 and March 29, 2022.



Over the weekend, Baba Rahman who has been a constant face in Reading’s first team was in the stands as the team defeated Preston North End.



Two weeks ago, Kamaldeen missed a Rennes game and he has seen no action since. The youngster who was billed to light up the right side of Ghana’s attack is likely to miss the game with no update on his fitness.



The forward is said to have suffered a ‘Isthmic lysis’ injury; a small crack in the vertebrae (spine).



Black Stars coach Otto Addo is however said to be waiting for fitness update on Kamaldeen before announcing his squad.



