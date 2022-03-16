World Cup play-off: Nigeria legend Daniel Amokachi mocks Ghana over search of venue for first leg

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Legendary Nigeria striker Daniel Amokachi has teased Ghana as the country struggle to get a befitting stadium for the first leg of the upcoming World Cup play-off.



Ghana will play a two-legged encounter against Nigeria this month with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29, 2022.



Photos of a poor looking Cape Coast pitch prompted officials of Nigerian Football Federation to send a petition to FIFA and CAF to move the game away from the Central Region.



The Cape Coast stadium was used for Ghana's 65th Independence parade but the National Sports Authority has been working around the clock to keep it in shape.



CAF's inspection team has been in Ghana to check the Baba Yara and Cape Coast stadiums ahead of the World Cup playoff later this month.



However, should both venues do not meet the CAF's inspection team's standard, FIFA will propose Benin or Morocco as the neutral venue for the upcoming titanic clash between the West African rivals.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the former Nigeria forward was seen at the Moshood Abiola national stadium expressing their readiness for the return fixture as Ghana struggle for befitting stadium for the first leg.



“We are at the Moshood Abiola stadium, we are all ready, look how beautiful the pitch is, look how beautiful the stadium is. We are all ready but some people are still looking for a venue, some people are under confusion, you know whom I am talking about” he said.





