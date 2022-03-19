World Cup play-off: NFF couldn’t influence my decisions – Ex-Nigeria coach on call-ups ahead of Ghana clash

Sports News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has disclosed his decisions were not influenced by the Football Federation.



The German trainer was shown the exit door for an uninspiring performance prior to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Augustine Eguavoen, who led the Super Eagles to the AFCON guided the team to Round 16 exit.



Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between Ghana and Nigeria, coach Eguavoen has been criticized for the inclusion of Oghenekaro Etebo and Ogenyi Onazi.



Onazi was without a club after leaving Turkish second division side Denizlispor in December, before he joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Adalah.



The defensive midfielder is yet to make his debut for the Knights of the Oasis.



Eguavoen then admitted that he included the ex-Lazio star to “pacify everybody”.



Reacting to the controversy created by the current technical team, Rohr made it clear officials at NFF couldn’t influence his decision



According to him, Rohr certain people attempted to influence his team selection while he was in charge.



“It is not the moment to speak about the ‘advice’ I got from them about which players we can invite for the national team because I want the players to focus and go to the World Cup.



“But they couldn’t influence my decisions.”