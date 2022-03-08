You are here: HomeSports2022 03 08Article 1485554

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria

Dortmund winger Ansgar Knauff is reportedly a target for the Black Stars of Ghana as coach Otto Addo concludes his call-ups for the crucial fixture against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 19-year-old has reportedly been briefed on the prospect of committing his national team career to Ghana.

The highly-rated winger is on loan at Frankfurt and has worked with Otto Addo in the Dortmund academy.

Ansgar Knauff has already played for Germany’s youth team but is eligible to play for Ghana through one of his parents.

Ansgar Knauff according to Sportsworldghana, is impressed by Daniel Kofi Kyereh’s spell with the Black Stars and is looking to follow suit.

The 19-year-old scored for Frankfurt in their 4-1 win over Hertha BSEC on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Coach Otto Addo will be hoping that the youngster will pledge his international football career to Ghana and make himself available for the games against Nigeria.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles on March 25 before playing in Abuja, Nigeria four days later.

