World Cup play-off: Ghana is Ghana, we are full of surprises – Ex-Black Stars defender

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana defender Emmanuel Asare believes the Black Stars of Ghana can surprise Nigeria in the World Cup play-off.



Ghana will play a two-legged encounter against Nigeria later this month with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29, 2022.



Speaking to Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Emmanuel Asare, who capped five times for the Black Stars noted Ghana chances of qualifying is slim but believes the four-time African Champions can surprise the Super Eagles.



“I wish Ghana qualify ahead of Nigeria because I am a Ghanaian but it will be difficult. Ghana were poor at AFCON 2021 and because of that Ghanaians have lost hope going into this crucial game.



“If Otto Addo will put things in order and make some changes to the squad that played at the AFCON, I believe things can change against Nigeria. At the moment there is no experience player in the national team and it is affecting us.



“Didier Drogba at some point in time was not at his best but they kept him which yielded results. Now, there is no Asamoah Gyan, Muntari and other experienced players and it is a worry. Andre Ayew don’t have the qualities of Gyan, he does not pose threat to defenders as compared to Gyan, so looking at that aspect, our chances of qualifying is slim but Ghana is Ghana, we are full of surprises” he said.