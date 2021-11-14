World Cup Qualifiers: Wakaso, Djiku start as Milo names line-up for crucial South Africa match

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

• Ghana faces South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium today



• Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to make changes in the lineup against South Africa



• The team needs to beat South Africa to advance to the final round of the qualifiers



Black Stars' lineup against South Africa tonight has been released.



Ghana faces the Bafana Bafana in a top of the Group G clash in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers as both sides look to secure a spot in the playoffs.



In the goal post is Wollacott Joseph, Kyere-Yiadom Andrew, Baba Rahman in defence. The rest are Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, Andre Ayew will captain the side (C), Mohammed Baba Iddrisu, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Kamal-Deen Suleman all make the starting line-up.



The crunch game will be viewed by many as the team drew one-all with Ethiopia last Thursday, placing the country's qualification spot in the playoffs on edge.



