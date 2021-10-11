World Cup Qualifiers: Milovan Rajevac focused on return fixture against Zimbabwe

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is focused on the reverse fixture against Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



The Warriors of Zimbabwe will play host to the Black Stars on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 after a 3-1 defeat to the four-time African Champions.



Kudus Mohammed, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew goals were enough for Ghana pick an important victory at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday.



Knowledge Musona grabbed the consolation goal from the spot.



Speaking after the game, the Serbian trainer congratulated his players for the marvelous job they did but said the team is focus on the second leg game in Harare.



“It is different in terms of results. In my first stint I played against Tanzania and it ended 1:1 and the first competitive match was against Libya but today, the results was excellent and I will congratulate al my players for their efforts and we did this together”



“They all participated and so we are looking ahead of the next match so we have to focus on our next challenge” he said.



Ghana sit second position in Group G with 6 points and are trailing South Africa who has 7 points after three rounds of games.