World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana remain second place in Group G despite Zimbabwe win

Sports News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana remains second on the Group G standings of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



The Black Stars finished the September international break in the same position after winning against Ethiopia at home and losing to South Africa away.



At the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, the Black Stars hosted the Warriors in the first of the two encounters.



Knowing that group leaders South Africa had already won their match against Ethiopia, Ghana fought hard to secure the needed three points.



On the matchday, Mohammed Kudus scored in the opening five minutes to give Ghana a deserved lead.



Although Knowledge Musona would equalize from the spot to draw level for Zimbabwe, a Thomas Partey equalizer in the 67th minute powered Ghana to secure a vital 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Despite picking the crucial three points, Ghana is unable to climb to the top of the Group G table due to the South Africa win earlier today.



The Black Stars stay in second but only trail the Bafana Bafana by one point.



