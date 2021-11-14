World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana coach Rajevac was also a little bit confused - Broos

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: goal.com

The close rivalry between South Africa and the Black Stars saw tacticians of both teams getting their permutations wrong



Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has admitted that he got his calculations in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers incorrect, together with his Ghana opposite number Milovan Rajevac but says he has now done his homework.



After South Africa beat Zimbabwe on Thursday to go three points clear at the top, Broos thought they would still proceed to the playoffs round even if they lose 2-0 to Ghana in Sunday’s final group game in Cape Coast.



On the other hand, Rajevic had an impression that they need at least a 2-0 victory over Bafana to reach the next stage of qualifiers.



A 1-0 win for Ghana would, however, be enough to send them through, while Broos’ men need to avoid defeat.



In the event that Ghana win 1-0, the two teams would be tied on 13 points and will also both have a +4 goal difference.



With both sides currently having managed to score six goals, such a result will see the Black Stars sailing through, courtesy of having scored more goals than their rivals.



“Thursday after the game I saw that my colleague at the other side was also a little bit confused about the result of tomorrow about who will be in the next round,” Broos told the media.



“So, I did my homework. And I know that tomorrow a 1-0 win for Ghana is enough to be in the next round. So for us to avoid that, we know that we play against a very strong team.



"If you see well, all those players they have are playing in Europe. So the experience they have, we don’t have that in our team.”



Broos' caution comes after a previous embarrassing incident when Bafana got their permutations wrong.



In 2011, South Africa famously celebrated a 0-0 home draw against Sierra Leone thinking it was enough for them to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nevertheless, Broos believes they have performed above the expectations of many in the qualifiers so far.



“It’s a new team, it’s a young team, but it’s a team full of ambition. Before this, nobody should have known that South Africa would be three points ahead of Ghana going into the last game,” added Broos.