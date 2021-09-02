World Cup Qualifiers: Ethiopia hold first training at Robert Mensah stadium

Sports News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Ghana’s opponents for the 2022 World Cup qualifier, Ethiopia held their first training session on Wednesday, at the Robert Mensah Stadium, Cape Coast.



The Ethiopians arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, August 31, at the Kotoka International Airport, before travelling to the Central Region where they have pitched camp in Elmina.



The Ethiopians are scheduled to play Group G opponents, Ghana on Friday, September 3, in Cape Coast for the World Cup qualifiers.



A statement from the Ethiopians revealed that all players are in good health and the team had a successful training session with their coach on Wednesday.



The Ethiopian National Team left out four players from their squad for professional misconduct after breaking coronavirus protocols.



The players which include William Solomon, Surafel Dagnachew, Bezabeh Meleyo and Fitsum Alemu left camp without seeking permission.



The last time Ghana faced the Ethiopians was in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers where the Black Stars earned a 2-0 and 5-0 victory over the Walias Ibx.



