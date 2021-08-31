World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to begin full training on Tuesday night ahead of Ethiopia clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars team will begin full training on Tuesday in Cape Coast ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia on Friday.



The team arrived in the central regional capital on Tuesday afternoon, but coach Charles Akonnor will send his players through some drills as preparations continue for the double qualifiers.



A team of 32 players have reported to camp despite travel restrictions and the absence of some key players.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed and Great Olympics defender Samuel Ashie-Quaye have been handed a late invite to the Black Stars team for the World Cup qualifiers.



The pair were given call ups by Ghana coach C.K Akonnor as some players fail to report.



Winger Tariqe Fosu has been excused from the team for the matches against Ethiopia and South Africa to sort out his club career.



Ghana are scheduled to host Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg respectively.