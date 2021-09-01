World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars opponents Ethiopia arrive in Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ethiopia arrived in Ghana on Tuesday evening



• The Ethiopians have pitched camp in Elmina



• Ghana will play Ethiopia on Friday, September 3



Ghana’s opponents for the 2022 World Cup qualifier, Ethiopia arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, August 31, at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra at about 17:00 hour GMT.



The Ethiopian team made their way to the Central Region after arriving in the country in their state flight, Ethiopian Airlines.



The team travelled on road to their base in Elmina where they will be camping ahead of their match on Friday.



The Ethiopians are scheduled to play Group G opponents, Ghana on September 3 in Cape Coast for the World Cup qualifiers.



A statement from the Ethiopians revealed that the team will be training at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.



“The Ethiopian National Team have arrived in Elmina, Ghana by bus tonight after initially landing in Accra. The team will conduct a training session on Wednesday before their crucial match against Ghana on Friday.”



The Ethiopian National Team left out four players from their squad for professional misconduct after breaking coronavirus protocols.



The players which include William Solomon, Surafel Dagnachew, Bezabeh Meleyo and Fitsum Alemu left camp without seeking permission.



The last time Ghana faced the Ethiopians was in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers where the Black Stars earned a 2-0 and 5-0 victory over the Walias.