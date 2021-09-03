World Cup Qualifiers: Andre Ayew wants Black Stars to start well

Sports News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Skipper of the men’s Senior National team, Andre Dede Ayew says he wants the Black Stars to kick start their World Cup Qualifiers journey on a victorious note.



The Black Stars have a date with Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, at the Cape Coast stadium.



Ghana are in the same group with South Africa and Zimbabwe as well. The team failed to qualify to the last edition of the World Cup in Russia but are determined to make amends this time.



Speaking at Thursday’s presser, Andre Ayew said, “It’s an important game and we want to start this qualification well from home, so we’re ready and well prepared.”



He added, “It’s now time to go into the job, we know it’s six games, we know this is the first one and we want to start well.”



Reacting to the nature of the Cape Coast pitch, Andre said, the turf has been mowed better than it was previously when they hosted Ivory Coast.



“We all know when it comes to qualifications, we don’t have the best of pitches, but the pitch is much better than it was the last time we played here and that is a fact,” the Black Stars captain said.



Adding, “I believe what is important is that we focus on the game.”



According to him, the team is well prepared to play on bad pitches as well in their qualifiers.



Andre said, “We have played on bad pitches and will play on bad pitches in future so I think we should be happy about what they’ve done on the pitch now its much better than when we played against Ivory Coast.”



Watch video below







