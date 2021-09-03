World Cup Qualifier: We are ready for Ethiopia - CK Akonnor

Sports News of Friday, 3 September 2021

• Coach Akonnor is optimistic of victory over Ethiopia



• He revealed that his team is ready



• The game would be played on Friday, September 3



Head coach of the men’s Senior National team, Charles Akonnor has revealed his team’s preparedness to face the Walias Ibx of Ethiopia in their Group G encounter in the World Cup Qualifier.



The Black Stars opened camping earlier this week on Tuesday were 13 players commenced training before travelling to Cape Coast to pitch camp.



Ethiopia have won three of their last five games while Ghana has managed just one victory in five games as well.



However, despite not being able to amass a number of victories, the Black Stars coach is optimistic of victory over the Ethiopians.



According to him despite having a short training session, the team is ready to face their counterparts.



Coach Akonnor said, “We had a couple of days to prepare, we don’t have much time.” “We were aware of the opponents before we assembled, the players were aware of what we had to do,” he added.



The Black Stars coach disclosed that he has prepared a team who are battle-ready for Ethiopia.



“We tried to have a couple of training sessions relating to the opponents which will give us victory. We want to be victorious in the match and for that matter I will say we are ready,” the coach said.



Ghana has won 3 out of four games played against Ethiopia. The last game ended 2-0 in favour of Ghana.



The Black Stars have a date with Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday September 3 at the Cape Coast stadium.












