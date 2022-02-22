World Cup PlayOff: Hearts, Kotoko players can easily beat Nigeria - Nana Kwame Dankwah

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

Former management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club, Nana Kwame Dankwah has advised the current coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, to select locally-based players to play against Nigeria in the last round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana will have home advantage first and both legs will be played between March 21 and 29 with the aggregate winners securing a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



However, defending Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday shared the spoils with Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana premier league.



Asante Kotoko maintains their position at the summit of the log with 37 points from 17 games. Hearts of Oak meanwhile are sitting 8th with 25 points. The second round of the campaign is set to resume next week.



Reacting to the match as a panelist on 'Focal Sports' Show on Hot 93.9FM, Nana Kwame Dankwah stated emphatically that, looking at the resplendent football both teams exhibited during the titanic clash, the Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo should combine players from the two teams to play against Nigeria.



"I must say, the match I watched on Sunday between Hearts and Kotoko is one of the best games I have watched, Both teams really exhibited great football, In fact, there are better players in the league," he told the host Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja.



"You see, let me state categorically that, to me, it would be very prudent if the technical team selected local players to face Nigeria in the World Cup play-off. Seriously, they can easily combine Hearts and Kotoko players to face Nigeria and I bet you, per what I saw they can easily beat Nigeria," Nana Kwame added.



Nana Kwame Dankwah who is the head of Sports at Hot 93.9FM thanked former Black Stars goalKeeper and current goalkeepers' trainer of the Black Stars, Richard Kingson for being at the Accra Sports Stadium to catch a glimpse of the Hearts, Kotoko match.