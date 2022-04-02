World Cup Draw: Suarez and Uruguay, Ronaldo and Portugal, Salisu and Williams: Ghana talking points

Sports News of Saturday, 2 April 2022
Source: goal.com
Ghana’s draw of familiar opponents Portugal and Uruguay for the 2022 World Cup has generated mixed thoughts about the Black Stars’ possible performance in Qatar.
One of five African teams for the November 21 - December 18 gathering, Otto Addo’s side drew Cristiano Ronaldo’s Selecao side, Luis Suarez’s La Celeste, and Son Heung Min’s South Korea in Group H.
With Ghana’s fascinating history with Portugal and Uruguay at previous tournaments, their upcoming matchups have unsurprisingly drawn a lot of interest from fans.
Boasting five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, Portugal remain the last side to have played Ghana at the World Cup as the two teams locked horns in their last group game at the 2014 fiesta in Brazil.
The Selecao registered a 2-1 victory, sending the Black Stars packing for what was their first and only group stage elimination in the history of the competition.
After Friday’s draw, fans have been quick to look back on the 2014 failure, which also saw Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari sent home from Ghana’s camp ahead of the final group game.
Ghana must aim at finishing first in that group. Finishing second sets us up against Brazil who are favourites to finish first in Group G.— SITSO (@OfficialSitso) April 1, 2022
Fairly decent draw for Ghana if you ask you ask me. As good a chance of progression as any team there.— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) April 1, 2022
Luis Suarez— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 1, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo
Son Heung-min
Holy Ghooost ????
We need to prepare well and will be good in this group. We have played Portugal (we lost) Uruguay (we lost) before at the World Cup. Played Korea before Brazil 2015 in a warm up game in the US and hammered them (Jordan scored a hattrick). This is not beyond us— Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) April 1, 2022
????????
It just had to be Uruguay— Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) April 1, 2022
Final group game:— The DNA???? (@DrDNA_) April 1, 2022
Uruguay with 3 points looking for win to qualify.
Ghana with 0 points, already eliminated.
Ghana beat Uruguay we all come home????????????????
I don’t care if Ghana is eliminated. I just need the Black Stars to slap Uruguay regardless.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 1, 2022
Aaaah. Uruguay again?— Ewurama A. Kakraba-Ampeh (@Ahema6) April 1, 2022
It will be a butubutu game
Inaki Williams and brother Nico Williams all liked the Black Stars tweet…you will talk true???? you want miss World Cup? ???? pic.twitter.com/mgjKASQ6jD— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) April 1, 2022
ANSWER THE PHONEEEEEE @Calteck10 @salisu @TariqLamptey— Subaru Boy (@419simsim) April 1, 2022
Make we lef everything in the past and call Salisu chale. No be Amartey he go stop Son, Siiiiuman and El Pistolero— Akyin ???????? (@joseakyin7) April 1, 2022
Tariq Lamptey, Salisu, Hudson Odoi and Inaki Williams tonight:pic.twitter.com/Ufi5K8UKeV— Kwadwo (@Kwadwo_Hemeng) April 1, 2022