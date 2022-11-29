World Cup 2022: We were on top of our game against South Korea – Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana poster boy, Mohammed Kudus has given praise to his Black Stars teammates after the important 3-2 win over South Korea.



The highly-rated attacker started for the Black Stars on Monday afternoon in the Group H contest against the Asians.



In a game where he glittered, Mohammed Kudus bagged a brace to help Ghana to secure an important 3-2 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking to BBC after the game, the Ajax attacker praised his teammates, insisting that the win was possible because the players were on top of their game.



“It’s a good feeling. We wanted the three points and we got them. Everyone was absolutely on top of their game today. They came back to 2-2, we had to come up with more energy and it happened,” Mohammed Kudus said.



On his Man of the Match award, the star forward said, “I want to thank all my team-mates, it’s a team game and they all played a part in my performance. The cross in from Jordan [Ayew] and the cut-back from Inaki [Williams]. Big up to everyone because everyone played a part.”



Mohammed Kudus will be a key player for Uruguay on Friday, December 2, when Ghana takes on Uruguay in the final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



