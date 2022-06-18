World Cup 2022: Preparation status of Group H members

Sports News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The 2022 World Cup will kick off in five months and countries in Group H are currently busy strengthening their squad for the global showpiece.



The Group H members are Ghana, South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal.



While the Korean national team just played four straight matches in June, Portugal and Uruguay have done well, and Ghana appears to be having inconsistent results.



Portugal, the winner of this World Cup and the strongest in Group H, played 4 matches of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in June. Spain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, and Portugal in Group 2 recorded 2 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss. In the last match, they lost 1-0 against Switzerland.



In the 7 matches held this year, Uruguay had 6 wins and 1 draw. Coach Alonso gave Uruguay a ticket to the finals of the World Cup, which was on the verge of being eliminated by winning all four matches of the last World Cup South American qualifiers.



Driven by this momentum, it led to the best result of being scoreless and undefeated in three consecutive matches against North and Central American teams in June. After beating Mexico 3-0, Panama showed off their firepower and won by 5 goals. In the US match, it was a 0-0 draw, but it had a strong personality of experimenting with Plan B, focusing on the appearances of the second team and three-backs.



In the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Ghana won 3-0 against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium but remained undefeated in the next three matches.



In particular, the Black Stars drew 1-1 with Central African Republic, ranked 131st in the FIFA rankings, and wrinkled their pride. The lack of key midfielders Thomas Partey and Iddrisu Baba caused the sluggish airborne balance to collapse.



After that, Ghana moved to Japan to participate in the Kirin Cup. However, with a squad that lacked a lot of key players. Ghana, who suffered a devastating 1-4 loss after a helpless fight, managed to save face by drawing a scoreless draw against Chile four days later and winning a penalty shootout.



South Korea started their June games against Brazil and they were soundly beaten by the Brazilians. The game ended 5-1 Bordeaux's Ui-Jo Hwang scored the consolation goal for South Korea. They also won 2-0 against Chile (Tottenham's Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet), drew 2-2 with Paraguay, and thrashed the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-1.