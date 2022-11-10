World Cup 2022: Let’s hope and pray our efforts provides the results we want in Qatar – Mark Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association President, Mark Addo is hoping efforts made ahead of the 2022 World Cup will yield better results.



The Black Stars is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as winners.



Ghana has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



In an interview, Mark Addo disclosed the Black Stars technical team have been working tirelessly since they took over the job and is hoping efforts made won’t go in vain.



“They’ve been working since the day they were appointed. They’ve been working behind the scenes, they have been having meetings on weekly basis with the technical team and players. Trust me, you have no idea how much work is going on at this time”



“Let’s hope and pray that all the resources that we’ve put in, all the support we are putting in, all the countless hours of effort we’ve put in give us the results we want in Qatar”



Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay respectively.