World Cup 2022: Ghana's preview and team guide

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars have qualified for three FIFA World Cup tournaments; 2006, 2010, and 2014. The Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The 2022 World Cup will see Ghana compete for the fourth time in history.



Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Below is the preview:



World Cup appearances: 4th



Best finish: Quarterfinals (2010)



How they got here: The Black Stars advanced to the next stage by scoring one more goal than South Africa, and then secured the ticket by drawing 0-0 in the first leg and 1-1 in the second leg against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Coach: Otto Addo (Ghanaian)



Strongest XI: (4-2-3-1) Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi; Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu; Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, André Ayew; Iñaki Williams



Injuries: Jojo Wollacott (finger), Richard Ofori (knee), Iddrisu Baba (hamstring)



X-Factor: Kamal Sowah. Club Brugge shocked Europe by advancing to the Champions League last 16, and 22-year-old Sowah was a captivating part of that with goals against Porto and Atlético Madrid.



Bonus stats: Inaki Williams has joined the Ayew brothers in attack, who have a combined 189 caps and 43 goals. The Athletic Bilbao striker originally represented Spain but switched to Ghana, and he's a constant danger who generates opportunities for others with his tireless effort up top.



Thomas Partey is one of the world's best defensive midfielders, but he's also a goal danger for the Black Stars, having scored 14 goals in 40 games. Baba Rahman (Reading), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), and Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg) have plenty of experience and quality in the defense.



Captain: Andre Ayew



Top scorer: Asamoah Gyan - 6 goals



Nickname: Black Stars



Average age: 24 years



