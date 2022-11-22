World Cup 2022: Black Stars cannot beat Portugal – Dan Quaye

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye has predicted doom for the Black Stars ahead of their group opener against Portugal.



The Black Stars who are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018 has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



On Thursday, Ghana will open their account the European giants before they face South Korea and Uruguay respectively.



In an interview, the former Hearts of Oak star was clear Ghana cannot beat Portugal considering their squad depth at the moment.



“It will be difficult for Ghana to beat Portugal, even at the time we had matured and experienced players we couldn’t beat them. If I were to be a betting company, I would have given Ghana (1,000 odds) and Portugal (500) because we cannot beat them”



“Look at the squad depth of Portugal, I know football is full of uncertainties but this time I believe the best team will win. Pepe is playing but in Ghana, we consider Jonathan Mensah and others as old player” he said.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.