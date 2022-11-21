World Cup 2022: Black Stars are in high spirit ahead of Portugal clash - Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's U-23 head coach, Ibrahim Tanko says the Black Stars are in high spirits ahead of their World Cup opener against Portugal.



The four-time African champions will open their campaign at the 22nd edition of the Mundial against the Seleção on Thursday, November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



The Black Stars head into the tournament with a 2-0 win against Switzerland in their final friendly last weekend in Abu Dhabi.



Tanko, who is part of the local coaches selected to join the team for attachment speaking said the team is in a good shape and are ready for the clash.



"The players are feeling sharp. After the game against Switzerland, the players still look good," the Accra Lions technical director said.



"The coaches are doing their best and the players are in good spirits and are ready for the Portugal game. I am convinced of a good result," the former Black Stars assistant coach added.



Ghana, who are in Group H after their opener will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Otto Addo and his charges will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.