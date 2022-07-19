World Championships: Another disappointment for Ghana as Paul Amoah fails to qualify for 200m semi-final

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Joseph Paul Amoah misses out on 200m semis



Azamati crashes out of 100m



Ghana’s relay team prepares for next event



Ghana recorded another disappointment at the 2022 World Athletics Championships as Joseph Paul Amoah failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the Men’s 200m dash at around 12:05 am on Tuesday in Oregon, USA.



Amoah finished 5th in his Heat making it impossible for him to progress to the next stage of the event.



He finished at a time of 20.40 which is his best performance this year but it wasn’t enough to qualify him for the next round.



Liberian sprinter, Joseph Fanhbulleh came tops followed by Koki Ueyama, Jerome Brown and Joe Ferguson in 4th respectively in the heats as Amoah placed 5th.



Ghana has had a bad start to the 2022 World Athletics Championships after crashing out in 2 events already. The country qualified to participate in 5 events, 100m, 200m, 800, 4x100 and long jump.



Ghana’s athletes in the 100m race Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah were unsuccessful in their course at the championship.



Ghana still has hopes in national record holder, Deborah Acquah is yet to compete in the women’s long jump same as Alex Amankwa in the 800m and Ghana’s Relay team who will compete in the Men’s 4x100 event.



