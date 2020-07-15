Press Releases of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: COCOBOD

Work resumes at COCOBOD after fumigation exercise

Some staff at work

The staff of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) have returned to work after a three-day closure of the Cocoa House and the Head Offices of its subsidiaries and divisions in Accra for a fumigation exercise.



The fumigation was necessitated by the detection of positive cases among its staff following the conduct of a mass testing exercise, in collaboration with the Cocoa Clinic.



Both exercises (the mass testing and fumigation) also formed part of a series of measures that the cocoa authority had been undertaking in an effort to protect its staff and stakeholders against COVID-19.



As early as March 2020, it announced that in an effort to decongest its offices, Heads of Divisions/Subsidiaries, Units and Departments and core staff were to report to work while the rest of the staff report in accordance with a shift roster and work from home the rest of the time.



The cocoa authority also promptly mounted touchless automatic sanitizer dispensers at vantage points in all Its offices for use by staff and visitors and insisted on the strict observation of all precautionary measures against COVID-19.



The management has assured stakeholders within the cocoa value chain, from farmers to buyers and processors, that business is ongoing, not just to provide essential services but to fulfil all responsibilities to all parties in both the supply and demand sides of the cocoa sector.



In a recent circular to staff, the Chief Executive Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo asked staff to observe the necessary protocols at all times, particularly, at work as the nation strives to overcome the virus.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.