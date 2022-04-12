'Work more' - St. Pauli boss Timo Schultz urges Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC St. Pauli manager Timo Schultz has charged Ghana attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh to do more despite his impressive season in the Bundesliga 2.



Schultz praised the 26-year-old for putting in an excellent shift over the weekend against Werder Bremen where Kyereh scored in a 1-1 stalemate.



"Kofi is a player who takes a lot of risks. I think he put in an excellent game again. It's no wonder that interest from the Bundesliga is becoming more and more concrete," Schultz said.



However, Schultz also highlighted Kyereh's weaknesses and charged him to continue working hard to reach the apex.



"To remain more present in the second half, to play more efficiently, especially in moments of transition. He still has work to do."



Kyereh has been in consistent form for St. Pauli in their Bundesliga promotion bid this season having scored 11 times and also assisted 9 times in 26 matches.



St. Pauli remain defiant in their push for promotion to the German Bundesliga next season as they are 3rd on the log with just one point behind leaders Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen.