Work hard for a place in Black Stars squad for AFCON – Maxwell Abbey Quaye told

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abbey Quaye has scored six goals in the GPL after week six



Annor Walker says Abbey needs consistency for Black Stars call-up



Black Stars will compete for AFCON trophy alongside 23 countries in 2022



Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker is advocating for a slot in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2022 Africa Cup of Nations for winger Maxwell Abbey Quaye.



Maxwell Abbey Quaye has been an outstanding player in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League for Accra Great Olympics, leading the top scorer’s chart with six goals.



He has become the toast of many football fans in Ghana and his manager has backed him to secure a place in the Black Stars if he maintains his consistency.



“I told him there’s no competition in the striking position at the National team, so if he can improve himself a bit, he can make the squad for the AFCON.”



“So he listened to me and has been working seriously, which has helped him this season.”



“I expect him to do more before the call-ups come in January and if he can score 10 goals before then, there’s no coach who would not invite him to play for the national team,” he said as quoted by Citi Sports.