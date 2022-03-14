Word Cup playoffs: Confusion over venue for Ghana vs Nigeria match

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

GFA chooses Cape Coast Stadium to host Nigeria



Ghana to face Nigeria in FIFA World Cup



Ghana-Nigeria first leg set for March 25



The uncertainty surrounding Ghana's game against the Super Eagles on March 25, 2020, has been heightened with a reported change in the venue for the game.



Speculations have been rife that the Ghana Football Association are being compelled to find a new venue for the game after the Federation of International Football Association through CAF rejected the Cape Coast Stadium owing to the nature of the pitch.



The possibility of the game being in a different country has also been discussed as the country race against time to find a pitch that meets FIFA's standard.



Why the change of venue



The GFA initially chose the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as the host venue for the first leg of the tie that is just 11 days away.



However, the stadium is in poor condition after the country staged the 65th independence day celebration at the venue on March 6, 2022.



With a few days left, the NSA announced that it will speed up renovations to get the stadium ready for the game. But the FA fears the stadium might not pass the fit and proper test.



The venue switch attempt so far



The FA in their engagement with the Confederations of African Football(CAF) stated that the game should be moved to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Hence, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, a CAF representative accompanied by GFA deputy secretary, Alex Asante, and the NSA director-general, Professor Peter Twumasi at the Baba Yara Stadium to ascertain its condition during Asante Kotoko's league game against Bibiani Gold Stars.



Although the stadium is in good condition, switching the venue with a few days to the match requires a lot.



This is because FIFA requires that all match venues a member association would like to use for qualifiers be submitted 90 days to kickoff of the game.



What are the possible punishment for a late switch?



There will not be sanctions but if the Cape Coast Stadium fails to pass the fit and proper test, the world football governing body will direct Ghana to select a venue outside the country.



According to reports, Ghana will have to choose a venue in Cameroon, Benin, or Morocco.



What are the NSA saying



Meanwhile the National Sports Authority insists that the pitch of the Cape Coast Stadium is in the best ideal shape to handle the game.



Alexander Tieku, an offical of the Central Regional, NSA maintains that the game can take place at the stadium and that the pitch is in a perfect state.