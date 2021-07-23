Wontummi TV's Atta Poku runs away from GFA fixed match investigation

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Sports Journalist Clancy Atta Poku of Wontumi FM/TV has stated he is not going to honour an invite extended to him by the Ghana Football Association as investigations into alleged Match-fixing begins.



He is one of three Sports journalist, who the FA seeks their assistanoce to unravel those behind the creating bad name for the good game.



Atta Poku is alleged to have made numerous claims of match fixing in the 2020/21 league. But the experience journalist says he does not trust in the committee and hence cannot honour the invitation.



"I don't trust the system (GFA) so I can't honour their invitation, he said.



"No one has officially invited me.I have only heard my name on air And I feel it's very bad thing to do by the GFA.



"They have even put me on a way of harm by tagging me to help in investigate the match fixing."



The three sports broadcasters to assist the Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors over the match-fixing scandal that has soiled the integrity and image of Ghana Football.



The three Sports broadcasters invited by the Ghana FA are Clancy Atta Poku of Wontumi FM/TV, Andy Akosah Dennis (Andy Kerm) of Kessben FM/TV, and Saddick Adams of Angel FM.



They are to appear before the Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors in the coming days to assist in investigations of the embarrassing outcome of the game, which has tainted the image of the Football Association.



The integrity of Ghana Football was tainted after match-week 34 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies produced a mind-blowing scoreline of 7-0 in favor of AshantiGold. The game is currently under investigation over match-fixing allegations after the game.



Captain of Inter Allies affirmed in an interview with Kumasi FM that he deliberately scored two own goals to foiled bet on the planned outcome of the fixture played at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi last weekend.



The Ghana Football Association has opened investigations into the match day 34 game Ghana Premier League match-week 34 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies as well as other matches.



The Association has also complained about the match to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana wing of Interpol for the criminal investigation of the game.



On Wednesday the Ghana Football Association released a list of players and officials of Inter Allies and AshantiGold SC who are under investigation for the alleged match-fixing scandal as two players of Inter Allies namely Hashmin Musah and goalkeeper Danso Wiredu will be facing the investigation team on Friday.



