'Wonderful' - Andre Ayew praises Otto Addo for qualifying Ghana for World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana eliminate Nigeria to qualify for World Cup
Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana
Andre Ayew misses Nigeria game due to red card
Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has showered praises on coach Otto Addo for spearheading Ghana's qualification to the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.
Otto Addo led the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after eliminating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a two-legged playoff tie in March 2021.
The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach was praised and hailed by Ghanaians because he and his technical team had barely a month to prepare for the game and Andre Dede Ayew is not hiding his admiration for the former Black Stars player.
"We all saw that he did a great job and great is small because he did a wonderful job and I congratulate him and his team. He changed a lot of little things on the pitch and it worked for him," Andre Dede Ayew told TV3 in an interview.
Otto Addo was named as the interim Black Stars coach shortly after the 2021 African Cup of Nations following the sacking of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac.
Christ Hughton was named alongside Otto Addo in the technical team as an advisor while George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani were appointed as the assistant coaches.
Andre Ayew was visibly smiling at the mention of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo. #3Sports pic.twitter.com/TX5unhyYkx— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) April 7, 2022