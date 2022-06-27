Won’t you love to work for BBC? - Afriyie Barnieh asks journalist after question on interest abroad

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Daniel Afriyie scores match-winner in FA Cup final



Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win their 12th FA Cup title



Hearts of Oak to clash with Asante Kotoko in Super Clash



2022 MTN FA Cup match-winner, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, brought his humour side to the post-match conference and it got everybody laughing.



Afriyie Barnieh was asked by the press if he would consider any offers to go abroad after ending the season with a trophy and also being part of the Black Stars team.



Barnieh, who admitted that it is the dream of every Ghanaian player to travel abroad, asked the journalist if he would reject an offer to join the BBC.



"It is the dream of every Ghanaian footballer to travel abroad and that is not anything new. Won’t you love to move to work at BBC if you get the chance?" he asked the journalist.



The Phobians on Sunday, June 26, had to stage a comeback at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to beat the Hunters, who had taken the lead in the 45th minute through striker Emmanuel Avornyo.



Watch the video below to see how Barnieh responded to the question about his future:





Journalist: Will you love to stay or move abroad as the season has ended?



Afriyie Barnie: Won’t you love to move to work at BBC if you get the chance?#MTNFACup #MTNFACupFinal pic.twitter.com/St50yW60V9 — *Mr. Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) June 27, 2022

