Women's football is not in competition with the men - Leanier Addy

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The first Female Executive Committee Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mrs. Leanier Afiyo Obo Addy has corrected some erroneous impressions out there in the public that women’s football is in competition with the men’s game.



According to her, the women’s game thrived on both wings saying the women’s game needs support from both men and women in other to develop.



She told the Host of the Current Affairs Programme on GTV Sports+ Channel dubbed “Saving Our Passion”, Mr. Karl Tuffuor, that asking for equal support does not mean they are in competition with the men’s game.



According to her, it is very challenging and frustrating when looking for support for the female teams.



“Sometimes I have to move ‘heaven through hell” to get something less than what the team required to chalk success,” the first Female Executive Committee Member of the GFA revealed.



This she noted was not helping the development of the female game and called for a clear-cut policy aimed at improving player development, basic infrastructure as well as the women to handle the rudiment of the game ie Female Coaches, and Referees.