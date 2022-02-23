Women’s Premier League: 'We will defend the title and represent Ghana in Africa again' - Yussif Basigi

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: GNA

Head Coach of Sekondi-based club Hasaacas Ladies, Yussif Basigi has declared that his side will defend the Women’s Premier League (WPL) title and represent Ghana at the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tourney and Women’s Champions League again.



The five-time WPL champions, won the WAFU ‘B’ TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers tournament and were runners up at the Women’s Champions League in Egypt.



In an interview with the GNA Sports after his side beat Thunder Queens 2-1 to end the WPL first round unbeaten, the Coach remains confident his side would clinch the 2021/22 WPL to represent Ghana in Africa again.



“We are leaving no stones unturned. We are focused and still on course to win the league and represent Ghana in Africa again,” he said.



He said, despite Hasaacas Ladies finished the first round unbeaten, the team encountered tough oppositions which saw them draw thrice in their backyard.



Coach Basigi said, “It has been a tough first round. Even though we went unbeaten, we didn’t get it easy. At our home grounds, we drew three matches, but we were focused to achieve our target.



“Women league clubs have improved and there is massive competition but we will not relent on our efforts to defend the title again.”



Hasaacas Ladies sit at the summit of the Southern zone with 21 points after nine matches. They won six and drew three.