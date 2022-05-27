Women’s Premier League: Rita Boateng Nkansah to handle Hasaacas/Ampem Darkoa finals

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: GNA

Rita Boateng Nkansah has been appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to handle the rivalry match between defending champions, Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa on Saturday, May 28 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Boateng Nkansah would be assisted on the lines by Abigail Abanga and Gloria Sena Kumedzro whiles Rejoice Addokwei performs the fourth referee role.



Helena Wiiliams will serve as the Match Commissioner for the day.



Hasaacas Ladies has recorded a seventh win in the Southern zone and will meet winners of the Northern zone, Ampem Darkoa in a “repeat or revenge” match.



The West African champions, Hassacas Ladies won her zone with 46 points with an unbeaten record whilst the opponent picked 39 points with 12 wins, three draws and three losses.



Ampem Darkoa would seek to win the clash to represent Ghana at next year’s Women’s Champions League.