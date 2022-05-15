Women’s Premier League: Leticia Adjei strike late to grab a point for Thunder Queens

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: GNA

A last minute goal was all Thunder Queens needed to snatch a point from Berry Ladies in match-day 17 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) played at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman, Accra.



The game ended 1-1 after regulation time.



Sophaiah Agyakwaa, who was a substitute in the second half scored in the 67th minute to give her side the lead.



Berry Ladies, guided by their assistant coach, Rhoda Owusu and her charges were cruising to victory until the 90 3 minute when the home side were awarded a penalty.



Leticia Adjei expertly converted the spot kick to hand Thunder Queens a point in a hard fought game.



The draw gives Thunder Queens 26 points whilst Berry Ladies increase their points to 21 in the Southern zone.



At the end of the game, midfielder Ernestina Amoateng was named the Nasco Best Player of the match.



The WPL is left with a game to end the 2021/22 season.



This year’s WPL is supported by Ghana’s leading online betting firm, Betway Ghana.