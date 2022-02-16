Women's Premier League: Ladystrikers beat Immigration Ladies

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: GNA

Ladystrikers’ Catherine Athur’s penalty shot her side to victory over Immigration Ladies in match-day 8 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), played at the Mcdan La Town Park on Tuesday.



The Cape Coast based club continued their two games unbeaten run, lashing Immigration Ladies 3-2 at their own backyard.



Ladystrikers’ Suzzy Dede Teye, put the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute, opening the way for Abigail Amon and Catherine Arthur to extend the advantage of the side in the 38th and 66th minute of the game, as Ramanatu Tahiru and Abigail Safo’s goals reduced the deficit for the home team



Suzzy Teye left Immigration Ladies’ goalie, Mary Neequaye in a state of uncertainty as she slotted the ball in the right side of the net to give the visitors the lead.



Coach Rashid Iddi’s Ladystrikers kept on tormenting the home team in their half as Abigail Amon made good use of a free header in the 18 yard box to double the lead for her side.



Immigration Ladies came into the second half with a good start as Rumanatu Tahiru slotted in a sensational curling free-kick four minutes into the second half.



Arthurs’ 66th minute penalty increased the woes of the home side as they kept on dominating the game.



Immigration Ladies’ Abigail Sarfo managed to break the defence of Ladystrikers as she pulled back another goal which could not earn the home side any point.



The home team after an additional minute of five failed to equalize as Referee Appiah Joyce Obenewa blew her whistle to end the game.



Ladystrikers are still second in the Southern Zone with 15 points to their credit whilst their opponent lies in the relegation zone.