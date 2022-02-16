Women’s Premier League: Fabulous Ladies’ coach wins NASCO coach of the month for January

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: GNA

Fabulous Ladies’ coach, Prince Acheampong has won the coach of the month award for January ahead of Yussif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies, Edna Quargraine of Faith Ladies and Stephen Sarkodie of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



Coach Acheampong won three matches out of the four played in January, beating coach Stephen Sarkodie’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Supreme Ladies and FC Savannah from match week four to seven.



He won his only home game against Ampem Darkoa, and managed to pick up six points out of the three away games he played in January.



Fabulous Ladies, who are unbeaten at home this season, won five games out of the eight played so far, to share the top spot position in the Northern Zone table with Ampem Darkoa who also have 16 points to their credit.



Coach Acheampong would walk away with a 43inch NASCO television.