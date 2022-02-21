Women’s Premier League: Ashtown shares points with Fabulous ladies 

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: GNA

Ashtown Ladies and Fabulous ladies played a 2-2 drawn game to share points in match-day 9 of the Women’s Premier League in Kumasi.



The regional derby lived up to its expectations with both teams chasing to break the deadlock and it was Ashtown Ladies’ Florence Adutwumwaa who got the opener five minutes to end the first.



From the break, Fabulous ladies wasted no time to grab the needed equaliser in the 46th minute through Benita Peprah.



This pushed and motivated the visitors to walk away with a win. It paid off when Charity Mensah doubled the lead for the Fabulous ladies 11 minutes after.



However, their joy and hope of victory was short-lived when Ashtown ladies got their equaliser through Adutwumwaa Florence in the 61st minute.



The points shared put Fabulous ladies on 17 points on second position in the Northern zone, with Ashtown on 14 out of a possible 27 to end the first round.



At the end of the game, Adutwumwaa Florence of Ashtown ladies was named the Nasco best player.



The Women’s Premier League is supported by Betway Ghana.



Results in other matches



Soccer Intellectuals 1-1 Faith Ladies



Prisons Ladies 1-0 Dreamz ladies



Ladystrikers 2-0 Berry Ladies



Kumasi Sports Aca. 1-1 Northern ladies



Pearlpia Ladies 4-0 Supreme Ladies



FC Savannah 0-4 Ampem Darkoa Ladies