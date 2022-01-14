Women’s FA Cup launch, draw set for January 20

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

The new season will see a rise in the number of participating clubs from the current Thirty-two(32) to Sixty-four (64) where Forty-four (44) Division Regional Women’s Division One Clubs and Twenty (20) Women’s Premier League Clubs will be competing for glory.



The Women’s FA Cup Round of 64 will see clubs in the Women’s Premier League and Regional leagues being paired on Regional basis before graduating to Zonal basis from the Round of 16.



The Round of 64 will begin on the weekend of February 4-7 with the Round of 32 will be honoured on February 25 to March 1, 2022 and the Round of 16 being played on the weekend of March 25-28, 2022.



The Quarter finals which will be played on National basis will take place between April 14-18, 2022 with Semi-finals on May 6-9, 2022 with the final slated for June 5.



Hasaacas Ladies FC are the defending Champions of the Ghana Women’s FA Cup trophy after defeating Techiman-based Ampem Darko Ladies 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.