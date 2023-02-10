Women’s FA Cup Round of 32 draw: Title holders Apem Darkoa face Supreme Ladies

Sports News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will continue their title defence against fellow Premier League side Supreme Ladies in the Round of 32 of the Women’s FA Cup.



Other all-Premier League includes a clash between Berry Ladies and Police Ladies. Ridge City face ThunderQueens.



Northern Ladies will lock horns with Tamale Super Ladies in the Tamale derby at the Aliu Mahama Stadium as well.



The Round of 32 matches will be played on the weekend of Friday, February 17 – Sunday, February 20, 2023 across the various centers.



Below are the other fixtures:



Lady Strikers vs Essiam Socrates



Rootz Sistaz vs Kotoku Rush Ladies



Prisons Ladies vs Ken Hammer Ladies



Kumasi Sports Academy vs Dreamz Ladies



Nana Afia Kobi Ampem vs Fabulous Ladies



Ahantaman Ladies vs Soccer Intellectuals



Hasaacas Ladies vs Hassport Ladies



Anlo Ladies vs Agave Glad Ladies



Bolga All Stars vs Real Crusaders



Bagabaga Ladies vs Pearlpia Ladies



Anfaani Ladies vs Dahinsheli Ladies



FC Epiphany Warriors vs Army Ladies