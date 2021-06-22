Women's FA Cup: Ampem Darkoa, Hasaacas Ladies progress to final

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies continued their stellar rise in this season's competitions as they secured wins over Thunder Queens and Supreme Ladies respectively to book a place in the final of the 2020/21 Women’s FA Cup.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies eliminated Thunder Queens scored in extra time to beat Thunder Queens by a goal to nil at the Ohene Ameyaw Park Monday morning.



The game had to travel beyond 90 minutes after the two teams failed to score in regulation time.



Sonia Opoku scored in the 92nd minute to give Ampem Darkoa a hard-earned passage into the final.



In another semi-final clash, Hasaacas Ladies came from behind to beat Supreme Ladies 2-1 at the WESCO Park, Kumasi to secure a place in the final.



Supreme Ladies took an early lead in the 9th minute through Linda Owusu Ansah but Milot Abena Pokua restored parity in the 61st minute before Doris Boaduwaa slotted home the match-winner in the 82nd minute to give the Sekondi giants the needed win.



