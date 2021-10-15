Wollacott will excel with Black Stars - Damba

Sports News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Ghana Football Association (GFA) instructor, Abukari Damba, has predicted a bright future for England-based shot-stopper, Joseph Luke Wollacott in his Black Stars career.



Wollacott, who plays for English fourth tier side Swindon Town FC received his maiden call-up to the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Saturday, earning a 3-1 win on debut and a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in Harare.



In a chat with Time Sports, coach Damba described Wollacott’s performance as satisfactory.



“He was absolutely great; it was his first time here, an environment he was not used to. He played with new and different players. His adjustment and adaptation were great, thumbs up to him. There is a great future for him so far as the Black Stars was concerned.”



According to Damba, Wollacott was able to adjust properly, “I do not look at his qualities and abilities to deliver but I looked at how he was able to adjust to the new environment in which he found himself and how he adapted so quickly. It was a great achievement and I think he has a lot of room for improvement.”



Coach Damba noted that the former Bristol City player who stands at 1.9 meters tall is still very young and has time to further improve to be one of the best at his trade.



He stated that time would tell if Wollacott is the best for Ghana now.



“In this life, one must be able to grab with both hands opportunities when they come at them and I believe that he has done so. The next thing is to be consistent with his performance and improve upon his first two showings” he added.