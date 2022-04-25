Witnessing down moments, fighting juju allegations; Asamoah Gyan's manager bares it all

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

The name Asamoah Gyan is one that resonates with riches and grandeur. It is therefore held widely that anyone associated with this brand is sploshing through life with ease.



The general belief is that being close to such persons exposes you to their wealth and influence which is true albeit not entirely.



Among the goodies that come with being a manager or friend of a celebrity, more especially someone of Gyan’s calibre are a baggage of struggles which are mostly hidden from the media’s ever-watching lense.



Whiles it is perceived that Gyan’s stardom illuminates on those around him, there are a plethora of issues which these same people face as a result of their closeness with Ghana’s greatest goal-scorer.



In the latest edition of GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program, hosted by Joseph Adamafio, a long-time friend and manager of Asamoah Gyan bares it all, with some interesting revelations about the down side of being close to Gyan.



Samuel Anim Addo reveals how people have tried albeit unsuccessfully to batter his reputation with juju allegations.



He also noted that contrary to perceptions that it is constantly rosy between him and Gyan, there have been moments of misunderstanding between the two.



Anim and Gyan struck a relationship in their childhood and it had traversed their secondary education level to a level where Gyan is mentioned among the footballing greats on the continent and he (Anim Addo) has become a member of a 12-man group that determin the direction of Ghana football.



Throughout this journey, Anim has gleaned loads of lessons from his friend and client and one thing that he cherishes most about is the commitment he shows to his craft. He is in awe of it and states that the reason Gyan is regarded as the embodiment of Ghanaian goalscoring brilliance is not due to juju but rather his love and commitment for the game and his country.



Anim says his relationship with Gyan which has stood the test of time is divinely inspired and the two will continue to serve the country in their respective roles till they give up their last breadth.



