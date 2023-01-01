'Without prayers, the nation cannot move on’ - Deputy finance minister

Religion of Sunday, 1 January 2023

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has urged Christians to intercede for the nation because without divine intervention, it cannot advance.



Osei-Asare who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, in the Ashanti region emphasized that it is time for Christians to step up and demonstrate their power for societal advancement.



“It is time Christians rise up to the occasion and show forth the glory of God, as we move into 2023, I thank you for praying for the nation because without prayers, the nation cannot move on, let us continue to support the nation in prayers, let us continue to support the president, that the president, individually and collectively as a nation will also have a supernatural turn around that we’re looking for.



"…your prayers move things, change things and make things better,” she added.



Speaking in the wee hours of January 1, 2023, at the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Osu Headquarters, she added that Christians have played a crucial role in the governance of the country.



Moreover, She said that prayers have been able to move things, change things, and help better things in the country, and for that matter, the effort of Christians must be appreciated.



The deputy finance minister further urged Ghanaians to unite and support the president’s desire to transform the lives of all citizens.



