Without money problems, player will do much better for FC Hermannstadt – Baba Alhassan

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Baba Alhassan has proposed what FC Hermannstadt must do to boost the confidence of players for the ongoing season.



According to him, the club will get the best out of players if all unpaid salary is paid.



"We can play top matches, if it weren't for these money problems, we would focus even better. Hermannstadt could be a play-off team. Yes, yes, maybe some people don't believe in us, but we believe that, paid up to date, we could fight for Sibiu to have a team in the Top 6,” Ghana’s Baba Alhassan told gsp.ro in an interview.



The midfielder added, “In the end, you see, there are big financial problems, but we go in and give everything for football, for the club. The Hermannstadt boys are strong characters. We are the first to want all the problems to be solved.”



From the reports gathered, players of FC Hermannstadt are owed salary arrears for several months.