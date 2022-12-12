'With the cathedral, there’ll be no need to travel to Israel' – Okyenhene on impact of project

Religion of Monday, 12 December 2022

Paramount Chief of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II has emphasized the potential tourist and religious impact of the National Cathedral project.



The facility sighted at a prime location in Accra has attracted public commentary in the wake of the use of state funds in its construction despite being a "personal promise" of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to God for his electoral successes.



For the Okyenhene, who is also related to the president, there is a lot to be gained after the project is completed aside being an edifice that will glorify and honour God.



Addressing the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project in Kyebi last Friday (December 9), Ofori Panin II said the benefits of having the project will be immense.



He is quoted to have said: “with the cathedral, there’ll be no need to travel to Israel, just in Accra, the cathedral will answer all your questions about Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and everything.



In further comments, he stated that Ghana and President Akufo-Addo will be disgraced if the project fails.



“He [Akufo-Addo] has to glorify the name of the Lord for how far He has brought him and build the cathedral to testify that he is grateful to God for making him President, there is no sweeter news as this.



“So I’m pleading with you all, let us not bring shame upon our country and the President, let us contribute to build the cathedral,” he added.



The Board of Trustees had paid a visit to the Okyeman Council of State to solicit their support for the project which has stalled since early this year for lack of funds.



For the first time, government also included an expenditure item relating to the project in the 2023 budget with an amount of GHC80 million cedis earmarked for disbursement.



Previously, monies had been drawn from the Contingency Fund to fund the project. Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told a Parliamentary Comittee that in excess of GHC330 million had been expended so far from the fund.



