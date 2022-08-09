With good preps, Hearts will excel in every competition next season, - New signing

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak’s new signing, Yassan Ouatching says he has no doubt the club will be successful next season.



As reported by your most trusted Ghanaian football online portal, the Phobians have completed the signing of the attacker on a two-year deal.



“Yassan Ouatching is a Phobian. He will be with us till 2024. The Cameroonian-born Central African Republic player has finally put pen to paper and has agreed on a 2-year deal with the club,” an official club statement from Hearts of Oak said on Monday, August 8.



According to the striker from the Central Africa Republic, the team must stay focused and listen to the instructions of the coach.



He believes that once that is done, the team will have a good chance of winning trophies next season.



“We only have to prepare very well. I believe in this squad and I know if we continue to listen to the coaches and take our games one after the other we will make this team proud in every competition. That should be our mentality going into the new season,” Yassan Ouatching stressed.